NTPC sets up medical camps at Tapovan site

New Delhi, Feb 12 : The NTPC has set up medical camps comprising doctors and paramedical staff for the benefit of the general public at its site in Tapovan, Uttarakhand, which was badly hit by flash flood on the morning of February 7.

A flash flood in Uttarakhand – caused by unprecedented snowfall that triggered an avalanche – has led to serious devastation in the state and has also damaged NTPC’s Tapovan hydro project along with loss of life of a few workers .

As part of relief and rehabilitation efforts, the NTPC team of doctors are offering medical consultations along with medicines for the needy to help the people of the surrounding areas devastated by the disaster.

Also, a public information centre (PIC) is functional at the project site to provide information to the family members of the missing workers.

“Despite the natural calamity, the NTPC Tapovan team is providing all assistance and cooperation to the rescue agencies round the clock since Sunday when the tragedy struck,” a company spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.