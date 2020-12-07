NTPC signs MoU with IIFM for Narmada restoration project

New Delhi, Dec 7 : The country’s largest power producer NTPC Ltd has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM), Bhopal, to implement the Narmada Landscape Restoration Project.

The programme is in partnership with a grant in aid from NTPC Ltd and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in equal proportions.

The four-year project will be implemented in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh in the catchments of selected tributaries of the Narmada river between Omkareshwar and Maheshwar dams.

IIFM, Bhopal, an autonomous institute under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) with grant-in-aid from NTPC, will be jointly implementing this project with the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI), an intergovernmental organisation that promotes sustainable and inclusive economic growth in the emerging economies.

The GGGI will participate in this project with funding support from USAID, the international development arm of the US government.

