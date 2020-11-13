Numaish 2021: Hyderabad Collector issues notice to Exhibition society

Hyderabad: Amid prevailing pandemic conditions, confusion prevails over the organizing the 81 All India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish) 2021 in Hyderabad.

In this connection the District Collector Hyderabad has sent a notice to the Exhibition society and instructed to withdraw the notification issued October 10, for calling applications from the stall holders as the permission is yet to be granted by the Telangana State Government.

The society has started issuing applications from October 10, for erecting the stalls for the ensuing 81 All India industrial Exhibition, 2021 from.

A city based practicing High Court lawyer Khaja Aijazuddin has petitioned to various stake holders of the governance seeking for not accord permission to exhibition society not to conduct proposed exhibition/numaish which is expected to commence from January 1, 2021 on wards.

Taking cognizance of the petition filed under public interest representation, Hyderabad collector has asked the Secretary of the exhibition society to take necessary action in wake of the pandemic conditions

The lawyer in his petition has urged the Prime Minister’s Office, Union Government, Union Home and Health Ministry to intervene in connection with the holding Numaish 2021. He informed authorities that in view of the pandemic Corona virus which occurred and it is still in existence.

The COVID-19 pandemic will remain, till February’2021 in view of the expert report given by the Union Ministry of Science and Technology. He has also given the reference of Prime Minister of lndia’s address to the nation on October, 20 in which he stated that “Virus is still around even though restrictions have been eased”.

“If need comes I will file Case in Supreme Court seeking for closure of exhibition as Telangana government shall not grant permission to hold exhibition from January 1,2021 on wards in view of Corona virus is still in force and more guidelines of union ministries of Home and Health did not says so to conduct gathering of more than 40000 visitors at exhibition visiting on daily basis” said Advocate Aijazuddin.

Numaish a hallmark event of Hyderabad, witnesses a footfall of 40000 visitors on the daily basis.This will be the first time in the history of the Numaish, that the very popular event is not going to be held if the permission is denied by the Government.

The Exhibition society informed that the priority will be given to the safety of visitors, and all Covid-19 guidelines will be followed.According to the sources, in wake of the prevailing conditions, the Exhibition Society says it is prepared to postpone the launch to February 1.