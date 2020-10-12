Number of coronavirus cases drops in Greater Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Major drop has been witnessed in number of positive cases of Covid-19 in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. The number of active cases has gone down for the past one month in Greater Hyderabad. Recovery rate has also increased. According to health department officials, the rate of recovery of coronavirus patients has reached to 90 per cent in Greater Hyderabad.

Officials told that on March 22nd 2020, the first case of coronavirus was reported in the City. Since then 75886 people tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad district till October 8, of which 70119 have recovered and 5419 are presently undergoing treatment either at the hospital or are in home isolation.

Since the end of September, number of positive cases in the City began declining. The officials, however, said that with reports of second wave of coronavirus in December by various surveys, government has become alert.