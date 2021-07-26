Number of COVID-19 patients increases in Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital Dr. Raja Rao has said that the hospital is witnessing rise in number of COVID-19 patients. He said that around 45 patients are getting admitted to the hospital daily. Earlier, the number was between 30 and 40.

He added there was a drop in the daily number of COVID-19 cases. However, a rise is seen for the past few days.

Giving further details, Dr. Rao said that the number of patients getting admitted is twice the number of patients getting discharged.

Currently, there are around 400 COVID-19 patients in Gandhi hospital. Many patients are coming from the districts, he added.

Disclosing that a patient takes 2-3 weeks to recover, he advised the public to duly follow the COVID-19 guidelines.

He blamed mass gathering for the rise in COVID-19 cases.