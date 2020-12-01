Number of daily passengers on domestic flights after Covid touches new high

New Delhi: The number of daily domestic passengers on flights has touched 252,374 that is a new high since operations resumed on May 25 this year.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, tweeted, “Our airports and skies are busy again. The number of daily domestic passengers has crossed the 252K mark that is a new high since operations resumed on May 25, 2020. We expect to cross pre-COVID numbers by year-end. Aviation is emerging as India’s safe and efficient mode of transport in these times.”

According to a Civil Aviation ministry statement, “5,09,004 footfalls, 2,027 departures, 2,028 arrivals at the airports have been recorded till November 30. The data is for 191 days starting from May 25.”

The statement added, “A total of 4,055 movements were monitored, 256,630 passengers were handled at arrivals at the airport.”

Source: ANI