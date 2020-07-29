Number of expats in Oman falls to five-year low

Muscat: The number of expats in Oman has declined drastically. It has dropped to a five-year low.

As per the report, currently, they constitute less than 40 percent of the total population of the country.

Out of total population of over 4.5 million, only 1.81 million are expats.

The highest number of expats in Oman was on 26th April 2017. They were more than 46 percent of the total population in the country on the date.

Over 45 thousand expats left Oman in one month

In the last month, over 45 thousand expats left the country. During the period from end of June to 27th July, 46897 expats left Oman.

It seems that expats are returning to their native countries due to issues such as uncertainties due to coronavirus pandemic and Omanisation.

The sentiment to hire local people is prevailing in the entire Middle East region.

Kuwait

Recently, the legal and legislative committee of Kuwait’s National Assembly has approved the draft expat quota bill which could result in 8 lakh Indians leaving the country.

The National Assembly’s legal and legislative committee has determined that the draft expat quota bill is constitutional.