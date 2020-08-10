Number of recoveries exceeds new cases in K’taka

Bengaluru, Aug 11 : The number of recovered Covid-19 patients exceeded the tally of new cases in Karnataka for the first time on Monday, health officials said.

The state registered 4,267 new cases in the last 24 hours, while 5,218 recovered persons were discharged from different hospitals in the same time period, said Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

Incidentally, the state on Monday witnessed lesser number of cases as compared to the usual daily average of 5,000 cases.

Similarly, Bengaluru also reported lesser number of cases at 1,243 as compared to its daily average of more than 2,000 cases.

With the new cases, the city’s Covid tally rose to 75,428, out of which 32,985 are active cases.

Among other places, Mysuru accounted for 374 infections, followed by Ballari (253), Davangere (225), Kalaburagi (196), Raichur (165), Dharwad (157), Bagalkote (147) and Dakshina Kannada (146).

Meanwhile, 114 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the state’s death toll to 3,312.

On Monday, 5,218 more patients were discharged, 2,037 in Bengaluru alone, taking the total number of recoveries to 99,126.

Likewise, in the span of 24 hours, the total number of active cases in Karnataka fell down from 80,973 to 79,908.

Source: IANS

