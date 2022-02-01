Number of subscribers to PM Modi’s YouTube channel crosses one crore

Published: 1st February 2022
Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the gathering during the inauguration of Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extension, that will link North Chennai with the Airport and Central Railway Station, in Chennai, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) (file)

New Delhi: The number of subscribers to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s YouTube channel has crossed one crore.

Modi has a significant presence on social media with a massive following across various platforms.

While US President Joe Biden has over seven lakh followers on YouTube, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has over 36 lakh, Mexican President Andr s Manuel L pez Obrador has 30.7 lakh, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has 28.8 lakh and the White House has 19 lakh followers.

Among the national leaders, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has 5.25 lakh followers on YouTube while Shashi Tharoor, who is also popular on social media platforms, has 4.39 lakh followers.

