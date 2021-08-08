Number of uncontrolled fires in Turkey decline from 12 to 5 – Official

Ankara: Five wildfires are still being extinguished in southern Turkey including four in the resort area of Mugla, the chief of the Directorate of Communications said on Saturday, which makes the total number of fires smaller than yesterday.

On Friday, the Turkish Forestry Department reported on 12 uncontrolled fires in five southern provinces including the resorts of Antalya and Mugla.

The forest fires claimed 8 lives and injured 864 people, as of August 6, according to the department.

“Since July 28, 200 fires out of 225 have been taken under control. In 5 areas in the Mugla province [Koycegiz, Kavaklidere, Milas, Yatagan] and in the Isparta province [Sutculer] the fires are burning,” Fahrettin Altun tweeted.

Ekiplerimizin yoğun gayretleri neticesinde 225 yangının 220’si kontrol altına alındı.



— Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) August 7, 2021

Earlier in the day, the Turkish police detained six suspects who allegedly set the forests on fire.

On July 31, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced severe punishment for those involved in the arson.