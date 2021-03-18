Nushrratt, Akshay, Jacqueline jet off to Ayodhya for Ram Setu puja, see pics

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez are all set to kickstart the shoot of their upcoming film Ram Setu in Ayodhya. The team on Thursday headed to Ayodhya to pray to Lord Ram before their first schedule.

The ‘Boss’ star took to Twitter and posted a picture with the leading ladies while starting the journey for the much-anticipated film.

In the picture, Akshay, in a black shirt and grey pants, is seen next to Nushrat Bharucha and Jacqueline Fernandez. The ‘Kick’ actor is seen in a designer off white suit, while Nushrat is in a white suit with pink detailing.

Taking to the captions, the ‘Mission Mangal’ star wrote, “A special film, a special start…Team #RamSetu off to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot. And so the journey begins. Need special wishes from all you guys.”

Need special wishes from all you guys 🙏🏻 @Asli_Jacqueline @Nushrratt #AbhishekSharma #CapeOfGoodFilms @Abundantia_Ent pic.twitter.com/AqdXeVZYGx — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 18, 2021

Akshay Kumar had announced the film on Diwali last year by releasing posters on his social media. “This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt – Ram Setu. Wishing you and yours a very Happy Deepawali.” Take a look:

Earlier this month, sharing an update on Ram Setu, Akshay Kumar posted a picture of himself prepping for the film by reading its script with co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and director Abhishek Sharma in a room and wrote: “The team that preps together excels together! An extremely productive script reading session with the team of #RamSetu this evening. Can’t wait to begin filming this one.”

Ram Setu is being directed by Abhishek Sharma and is produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra.

Now with everything planned, the makers of Ram Setu are busy ensuring all the safety protocols are in place for a smooth shooting experience.

(With inputs from ANI)