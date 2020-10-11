Nushrratt Bharuccha builds her own furniture

News Desk 1Published: 11th October 2020 6:14 pm IST
Nushrratt Bharuccha builds her own furniture

Mumbai, Oct 11 : Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha feels proud of building her own furniture at home.

Nushratt took to Instagram, where she shared a video. In the clip, she is seen building a wardrobe.

“You bet imma build my own furniture, it’s for a place I call HOME,a Nushrratt said.

Speaking about her work, she will next be seen opposite actor Rajkummar Rao in Hansal Mehta’s comedy drama “Chhalaang”.

She will also be seen in “Hurdang” directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. The film features Sunny Kaushal, and Vijay Varma. The film is a love story set in the backdrop of the student agitation of 1990 in Allahabad.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  KKR win toss against CSK, choose to bat
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 11th October 2020 6:14 pm IST
Back to top button