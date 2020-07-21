Nushrratt Bharuccha finally nails the ’round’ roti!

Mumbai: The ongoing COVID-19 lockdown has taught actress Nushrratt Bharuccha how to make a round roti!

On Tuesday, Nushrratt took to Instagram and shared how she has finally managed to make the round roti after many failed attempts.

“My mommy proudest. Lockdown day number (god knows what)!? Finally got my round Rotis,” she wrote along with the pictures.

In the images, we can see Nushrratt and her mom posing with the round rotis the actress made.

On the work front, Nushrratt will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in “Chhalaang”. She is also a part of the Hindi remake of the Marathi horror drama “Lapachhapi”.

Recently, Nushrratt was seen stepping out of home to dub for one of her projects. Sharing a few snaps from her dubbing session on Instagram, Nushrratt wrote: “So happy being close to work, but far from everything else. SocialDistancingAlways.”

Source: IANS