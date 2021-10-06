Nushrratt Bharuccha injured on movie sets

By IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Updated: 6th October 2021 5:50 pm IST
Nushrratt Bharuccha injured on sets of 'Janhit Mein Jaari'
Nushrratt Bharuccha (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha who is busy working on her upcoming film ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ met with a leg injury during the shooting of a dance sequence.

A source from the production unit revealed, “We had started shooting for the Holi song on this massive set up that was created but during a highly choreographed dance sequence shoot, Nushrratt sprained her leg. Initially, she felt, she can take a break and continue shooting since a lot of crew members were a part of this. But after check-up and an X-ray, the doctor has strictly advised resting her foot for 3-4 days.”

Also Read
Highest paid female contestant in the history of Bigg Boss

The makers and director have decided to take a break until Nushrratt is fully recovered.

MS Education Academy

The film ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ is written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, produced by Vinod Bhanushali, and directed by Jai Basantu Singh.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button