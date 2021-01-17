Nushrratt Bharuccha’s sultry Saturday vibes

By IANS|   Published: 17th January 2021 5:50 am IST
Mumbai, Jan 16 : Nushrratt Bharuccha spent Saturday sending out sultry vibes to fans on social media. The actress posted pictures on Instagram Stories where she aces the style game.

In one image, she poses in a short two piece outfit paired with heels and messy hair. To add an element of mystique to oomph, she doesn’t show her face in the image.

“Work in Progress,” she wrote on the picture.

In another picture, which seems to be a moment from a recent photoshoot, she is flaunts her toned legs while posing on a chair.

“Just a casual Saturday,” she wrote.

The actress was seen in “Chhalaang”. She has Omung Kumar’s “Janhit Mein Jaari” and “Hurdang” in the pipeline, and also stars in the horror film “Chhorii”.

