NVIDIA to skip MWC 2020 over coronavirus risk

California: NVIDIA is the latest to join the list of technology companies backing out from this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, over coronavirus concerns.

In an official release, the company announced that it has informed the organisers of MWC 2020, GSMA, that it won’t be sending its employees to this year’s event over health risks as Spain has also reported its first case of the virus.

MWC is one of the most important events in the tech industry and this year was expected to be high on AI and 5G. Other than NVIDIA, Ericsson and LG have also confirmed their absence from the event.