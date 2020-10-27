NY collaborates with firm, designers for fashion masks

New York, Oct 27 : The state of New York has collaborated with The RealReal, an online and brick-and-mortar marketplace, and dozens of fashion designers to launch “Mask Up”, a campaign to benefit Covid-19 relief efforts, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

The “Mask Up” campaign will raise funds for communities impacted by the pandemic by donating mask profits to three charities working in New York and across the country to help people in need, Xinhua news agency quoted the state government as saying in an official release on Monday.

Particularly, the state and The RealReal will release a limited-edition “New York Tough” mask designed by acclaimed New York fashion label Public School as part of a five-week campaign featuring themed weekly mask drops, said the release.

“As we continue the fight against Covid-19, one fact is clear — masks help stop the spread and save lives. But it’s also clear that Covid-19 fatigue is setting in and that presents its own challenge,” Cuomo at his daily press briefing on Monday.

“We need to find creative ways to encourage people to wear masks. The ‘Mask Up’ campaign leverages the creativity of the New York fashion community to help solve this public health challenge, while simultaneously raising funds for communities impacted by Covid-19.

“Take a look at the NY Tough masks and mask up. Together, we will beat this virus,” he added.

In a statement, the Governor’s daughter Mariah Kennedy Cuomo said: “At a time when so many are looking for a way to make a difference, wearing a mask has the power to save lives, and is a statement about who you are.

“The Mask Up campaign unites incredible designers who are deeply connected to New York, the fashion capital of our country. The RealReal and New York State are partnering to harness the power of the fashion community to convey a very simple, but critically important message: Mask Up.

“Stop the Spread. Save Lives! Our country is still battling ovid-19, and this campaign demonstrates that we can find fun, creative ways to make an impact.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.