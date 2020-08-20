NYAY scheme an elixir for farmers in Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel

New Delhi, Aug 20 : Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is elated over his state winning the ‘Cleanest State’ title in the category of more than 100 urban local bodies at the ‘Swachh Survekshan’ award this year. The state has been designated as the first ODF (open defecation free) plus state by the Centre.

The Chief Minister also transferred the second installment of Rs 1,500 crore under the ‘Rajiv Gandhi Kisan NYAY Yojana’ on Thursday. Over 19 lakh farmers in the state received the amount at the click of a button. Also, during the event 11.46 lakh tendu leaf collectors got incentive remuneration of Rs 232.81 crore, while cow dung vendors received the second payment of Rs 4.5 crore the Godhan Nyaya Yojana.

Here are the excerpts from an interview with the Chief Minister:

Q: How are Chhattisgarh’s NYAY schemes boosting the GDP of the state and supporting the economy?

A: The ‘Rajiv Gandhi Kisan NYAY Yojana’ and the ‘Godhan Nyay Yojana’ schemes are expected to increase the state’s GDP by more than 7 per cent. These schemes have given a boost to business and industries affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The money transferred under these schemes will increase the purchasing capacity of the people. When people have money, they will purchase more, thus creating demand in the market. Increase in demand will lead to increase in supply and ultimately the GDP of the state.

Q: What do you think has been the impact of implementing NYAY?

A: The scheme turned out to be an elixir for farmers. It brought much-needed relief to the farmers, enabling them to invest substantially in inputs needed for crop production such as advanced seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, mechanisation and new agricultural technologies.

Farmers do not need to take any kind of loan for farming now. The money transferred in their bank accounts gave them purchasing power. After receiving the first installment of Rs 1,500 crore under the ‘Rajiv Gandhi Kisan NYAY Yojana’, 3,000 new tractors were bought by the farmers in the state.

Q: How many farmers have benefitted under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan NYAY Yojana?

A: Over 19 lakh farmers of Chhattisgarh will get Rs 5,750 crore under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan NYAY Yojana in four installments. The first installment of Rs 1,500 crore has been transferred directly into the accounts of the farmers on May 21, the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi ji.

The second installment of Rs 1,500 crore has been transferred into the bank accounts of these farmers through direct benefit transfer (DBT) on August 20, the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi ji.

Q: What are the initiatives that your government took to ensure that economic activities do not slacken in Chhattisgarh during the pandemic?

A: During this tough time due to the Corona crisis, it is necessary to infuse money into the system and increase the purchasing power of the people of the state by putting money in their pockets.

We focused on strengthening farmers, tribals, forest-dwellers and the general public. Paddy procurement at the rate of Rs 2,500 per quintal, loan waiver, irrigation tax waiver, Tendupatta collection wages at Rs 4,000 per standard sack, purchase of 31 forest produces at support prices, promotion of Khadi and village industries, reduction of domestic electricity bill to almost half, reduction of 30 per cent in general and industrial land guidelines, decrease in registration rate of residential flats, reduction in transfer rate and lease rent of industrial land, revenue and labour related reforms etc. were some of the decisions that helped in maintaining the flow of money in the system.

Q: How has the ‘unlock’ period been for the state?

A: The state has retained its status as the cleanest state of the country in the ‘Swachh Survekshan Abhiyan’ for its exemplary performance in the field of cleanliness. Fourteen cities of Chhattisgarh, including Ambikapur, Dhamtari, Jashpur Nagar, Patan, Bhilai, Birgaon, Bhilai-Charauda, Chirmiri, Kawardha, Champa, Pipariya, Akaltara, Narharpur and Saragaon, have also been rewarded for their outstanding performance.

Chhattisgarh is the only state in the country where more than 9,000 sanitation workers collected 1,600 tonnes of wet and dry waste from houses in a scientific manner. In addition, Chhattisgarh has been designated as the first ODF plus state by the Government of India.

Q: What are you doing to strengthen the Congress in your state?

A: The government is planning to build a Congress office (Rajiv Bhawan) in every district of Chhattisgarh. Foundation stone laying ceremony for the offices in 22 districts, including Raipur, was performed on August 20.

The state-of-the-art offices will encourage the party workers and these buildings/offices will be used not just for political purpose, but also for conducting social events for the workers.

