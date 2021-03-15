NYC commemorates Covid victims

New York, March 15 : New York City held an official memorial ceremony to honour the more than 30,000 New Yorkers who died of Covid-19.

The total number of New Yorkers lost to the Covid-19 pandemic is more than the victims of the World War II, the Vietnam War, hurricane Sandy and 911 attacks put together, Xinhua news agency quoted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio as saying at the ceremony on Sunday evening.

“Tonight, we honour the lives lost to this horrible pandemic and join together as a city to mourn, heal and look toward a brighter future,” said de Blasio.

The images of the New Yorkers lost to the pandemic were projected onto the Brooklyn Bridge.

New Yorkers from all walks of life marked the grim anniversary.

Earlier in the day Lincoln Center premiered a music video featuring the Young People’s Chorus of New York City performing “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, from the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical “Carousel”, ABC News reported.

New York City confirmed its first known Covid-19 death on March 14, 2020.

New York City has so far reported 777,184 Covid-19 cases and 30,258 deaths.

