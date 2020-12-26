NYC Covid-19 test positivity rate up to 6.69%: Mayor

New York, Dec 26 : New York City’s coronavirus test positivity rate on a seven-day average has increased to 6.69 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared with 6.29 per cent a day earlier, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

There were 208 new hospitalisations and 3,012 new cases of the coronavirus in the city, Xinhua news agency quoted de Blasio as saying on Twitter on Friday.

“I hope you and your loved ones are having a safe and happy holiday — but we need constant vigilance against Covid-19.

“We’ve made sacrifices this year. The holiday may not feel like it has in the past.

“But this season reminds us that faith in that guiding star will lead to something better,” The Mayor added.

Since the onset of the pandemic, New York City, the once epicentre of the disease, has recorded a total of 396,302 confirmed coronavirus cases and 24,842 deaths.

