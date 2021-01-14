NYC to cancel Trump Organization contracts: Mayor

New York, Jan 14 : Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced that the City of New York is taking steps to terminate three Trump Organization agreements after the “deadly insurrection” at the US Capitol on January 6.

The administration will be notifying the Trump Organization that the city will begin the process to cancel its agreements to operate the Central Park Carousel, Wollman and Lasker skating rinks, and Ferry Point Golf Course in accordance with the steps outlined in the contracts, Xinhua news agency quoted Blasio as saying in an official statement on Wednesday.

“The President incited a rebellion against the US government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power,” said de Blasio.

“The City of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form, and we are immediately taking steps to terminate all Trump Organization contracts,” the Mayor added.

The termination process for each location is detailed in each of the city agreements.

The carousel is currently closed and termination will be effective 25 days after the city’s termination notice is delivered.

The agreement for the Wollman and Lasker rinks terminates after 30 days written notice.

The process for terminating the Ferry Point Golf Course is more detailed and is expected to take a number of months.

The New York City Mayor’s announcement came on the same day the House of Representatives impeached outgoing President Donald Trump for a second time, a first in the country’s history.

On Wednesday evening, the vote tally for the single article of impeachment stood at 232-197.

Ten Republicans broke ranks and voted to impeach Trump, much of it charged by the bipartisan anger at the scale of the January 6 violence.

A day before, Trump called the House’s decision to impeach him again “ridiculous”.

Referring to his speech on January 6 that the Democrats said fomented the subsequent riot on the Capitol Hill on the same day, Trump said what he said in the speech was “totally appropriate”.

The attack on the Capitol building took place on January 6 while Congress was in session considering the ratification of the electoral college votes electing Joe Biden as President and Kamala Harris as Vice President.

Five people, including a police officer, were killed during the riots.

