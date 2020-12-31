NYE 2021: Liquor to be sold until 1 am

Hyderabad: Ahead of new year’s eve celebrations, the Telangana excise department on Wednesday relaxed the rules in vogue to allow the sale of liquor until 1 am.

Bars are allowed to stay open for up to an hour, i.e till 1 am. COVID-19 regulations will be enforced at wine shops and bars.

Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said that special surveillance was being carried out on resorts, but pubs and clubs were not allowed.

Earlier this week, state health minister Eatala Rajender and Director of Public Health Dr. G Srinivasa Rao both warned citizens to avoid celebrations of New Year parties.

However, the Department of Observatory has issued directives that mandatory COVID-19 regulations must be followed.

With the entry of the new strain virus into India along with the COVID-19, several states have imposed bans on New Year celebrations.