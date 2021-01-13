Nykaa Fashion announces first ‘brick and mortar’ store in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANSlife) To up your style quotient, Nykaa Fashion, the multi-brand fashion e-commerce platform, has announced its first ‘brick and mortar’ store at the bustling Ambience Mall in New Delhi.

From a range of categories — lounge wear, cocktail wear, work wear, accessories, and Indian designs, among others, Nykaa Fashion store should be your go to fashion destination.

Commenting on the launch, Nykaa Fashion CEO Adwaita Nayar, said, “India’s style capital New Delhi is one of the key markets for Nykaa Fashion, making it the perfect choice for our first store location. Excited by all the love we have received on our e-commerce portal, it was time we extended the seamless shopping experience in a more personal way, and here we are at the Ambience Mall. Nykaa Fashion prides itself in style-led curation and our aim is to offer our customers the perfect mix of on-trend and classic styles from a variety of established, emerging and newly discovered labels at the right price.”

It was a breath of fresh air when Nykaa Fashion was launched in 2018. The multi-brand fashion e-commerce platform focuses on premiumization and curation to drive discovery across categories like high street labels, luxury pret, kids wear, lounge wear and ‘Vocal for Local’ labels. The offline expansion would make the quintessential Nykaa Fashion experience available in an Omni channel format to fashion inclined consumers across the country.

Where: Nykaa Fashion, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

