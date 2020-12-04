‘NYS COVID-19 test positivity rates, hospitalizations trend up’

New York, Dec 5 : Of the 208,297 COVID-19 tests reported in New York State, 11,271 were positive, or 5.41 per cent of the total, up from 4.84 per cent one day earlier, tweeted Governor Andrew Cuomo.

It was the first time that the rate surpassed 5 per cent in months. The rate topped 4 per cent on November 28 for the first time since May and has remained above the level so far, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

The COVID-19 test positivity rate in the focus areas under the state’s micro-cluster strategy, where the outbreaks are targeted for their severity and potential of spread, was 7.35 per cent on Thursday, up from 5.91 per cent on Wednesday, said Cuomo.

The statewide positivity rate excluding these focus areas was 4.79 per cent on Thursday, up from 4.49 per cent one day earlier, said the governor.

The total hospitalizations were 4,222 on Thursday, up from 4,063 on Wednesday, added Cuomo, who had warned that the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations could reach 6,000 in weeks based on the current trends.

“Congress MUST deliver a COVID relief bill to support states before recessing. It’s time for Washington to step up and deliver desperately needed relief,” said the governor in another tweet.

As of Friday afternoon, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University reported 34,793 coronavirus deaths in New York State, the worst in the country.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday signaled willingness to embrace a trimmed-down COVID-19 relief bill, urging Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to join negotiations.

The Democrats-controlled House of Representatives passed a US $2.2 trillion relief bill in early October, but Senate Republicans have recently been pushing for a US $500 billion package. On Tuesday, McConnell quickly rejected the US $908 billion bipartisan plan after its release.

