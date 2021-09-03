NZ brands sells regular ‘charpai’ as ‘vintage Indian daybed’ at $800

A regular sight on the rural side of India is now worth thousands of dollars, thanks to a New Zealand-based brand.

A New Zealand furniture brand, Annabelle has caught the attention of netizens for its “vintage Indian daybed.” This daybed, a common Indian cot which is available in India for as low as Rs 500- Rs 800 is being sold at a whopping $800 NZD (Rs.42000). It was originally priced at $1200 NZD.

A charpai or chorpay is a bedstead of woven webbing or hemp of natural fibre ropes stretched on a wooden frame on four legs.

The brand has apparently even sourced the charpai from India and called it “one-of-a-kind” and “original”. While not much is written on the website, its FAQ section talks about how “On trips to India, China and Indonesia, every piece is handmade, old and unique.”

While this ad is creating a social media buzz, Annabelle isn’t the only foreign brand to sell day-to-day Indian items at exorbitant prices. In June, Gucci was also in the line for selling a Kurta as ‘floral embroidery organic linen kaftan’ at a price of Rs. 2.55 lac while its French rival Balenciaga sold a bag or ‘pishvi’, a staple in Indian Maharashtrian households at 1.53 lac calling it ‘Barbes Large East-West Shopper Bag’

What are your thoughts? Do you think you’d spend as much?