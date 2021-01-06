NZ grab maximum points in 3rd successive WTC series

Christchurch, Jan 6 : New Zealand’s third successive 2-0 win in a home series has helped them stay in contention as the ICC World Test Championship is interestingly poised with the finalists yet to be decided.

The Black Caps gained the maximum of 120 points from the series against Pakistan after their win in the second Test at the Hagley Oval, taking their points tally to 420 out of a possible 600 after having also beaten West Indies and India by the same margin in their two previous series.

The Kane Williamson led-side stand third in the points table with 0.700 percentage points won, the factor that determines the final placings rather than total points won, following a change to the points system owing to the Covid-19 disruption. Pakistan are on 0.307 percentage points.

Australia and India, locked 1-1 after two matches of their four-Test series, are still ahead of New Zealand, while England are at the fourth spot. England are still to play Sri Lanka and India while Australia and New Zealand do not have any other series scheduled.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka have fetched them a full 120 points but neither team are in contention to make the final. The Proteas are on 0.400 percentage points and Sri Lanka on 0.222.

