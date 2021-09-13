NZ provides further humanitarian support for Afghanistan

Wellington: New Zealand is providing a further NZ$3 million ($2 million) in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Monday.

“There is significant humanitarian need in Afghanistan, with the crisis disproportionately affecting women and girls,” Mahuta said in a statement.

The UN has estimated that 80 per cent of the quarter of a million people displaced in Afghanistan since May are women and children, reports Xinhua news agency.

“With the dangers that women and girls are facing in Afghanistan today, it is more important than ever to support the organisations that are delivering much needed humanitarian assistance and protection,” said Mahuta.

New Zealand is providing funding to Uniced anf the UN Population Fund.

Both of these organiSations are addressing urgent needs on the ground with a particular focus on supporting women and children, the Minister said.

New Zealand has joined two statements supporting the call to ensure the safety and human rights of women and girls, one at the Human Rights Council and the other a joint call by women political leaders to uphold and continue to advance equal rights and opportunities, she said.

New Zealand’s latest support comes after providing another NZ$3 million to the Red Cross and the UN Refugee Agency on August 20.