NZ reports 1 new Covid-19 case in managed isolation

Wellington, Dec 7 : New Zealand on Monday reported one new coronavirus case in managed isolation, according to the Ministry of Health.

The person arrived on December 4 from the UK via Hong Kong, and tested positive upon arrival, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying in a statement.

The patient has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One more case has recovered, bringing the country’s total number of active cases to 56.

The country’s overall caseload and death toll now stands at 2,079 and 25, respectively.

“At this stage of New Zealand’s response to Covid-19, we are seeing cases routinely appear at the border in recent returnees in managed isolation facilities. We expect this to continue to be the case while we remain in Alert Level 1 with managed isolation requirements in place,” said the statement.

To reflect this, the Ministry is reducing the frequency of media updates to four times a week — currently scheduled to be on a Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, it said, adding the new arrangement will begin as of Wednesday.

