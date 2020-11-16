NZ women cricketers hit by injuries in WBBL

New Delhi, Nov 16 : New Zealand women’s cricket team were left worried after two of its top players were injured during the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) underway in Australia.

National team captain Sophie Devine had on Sunday helped Perth Scorchers to a fourth straight win but her lower back while bowling and had to leave the field after the final ball of her third over.

Devine had made 45 against Sydney Thunder on Sunday and took 2-12 from three overs as the Scorchers won by 34 runs.

Also injured is all-rounder Suzie Bates who remains in doubt for the summer. She is preparing to return home after injuring her right shoulder while playing for the Adelaide Strikers. Bates will have to undergo a period of quarantine before she can undergo surgery.

“We are now working on the logistics around getting her home, through managed isolation and then the medical procedure itself,” said NZ Cricket’s medical manager Dayle Shackel.

New Zealand Cricket said in a media release that there was no timeline given on Bates’s return to competitive cricket.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.