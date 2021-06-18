‘Oasis of hope and inspiration’: Chidambaram welcomes release of student activists

By Sruthi Vibhavari|   Published: 18th June 2021 6:41 pm IST
Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal (Photo: Mandeep Punia/Twitter)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Friday welcomed the release of UAPA-accused student activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha, two days after they were granted bail by the Delhi high court.

“You are an oasis of hope and inspiration in a desert of apathy and inertia,” Chindambaram wrote in a tweet, welcoming their release. He further said that it is sad and distressing that the harder the courts come down on the police, their masters become more repressive.

“Ultimately, truth and justice will prevail,” he added.

Further, he recalled senior IPS officers F V Arul, C V Narasimhan, J Ribeiro in his tweet, saying that he prays for DGPs and Commissioners of Police who will stand up to their masters and say “No, Sir/Madam”.

Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha, who were jailed under the sedition law for conducting protests opposing the CAA-NRC that were part of a ‘larger conspiracy’ according to the police, were released from Tihar Jail on late Thursday.

All three of them spent over a year in jail.

