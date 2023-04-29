Obama, Kardashian celebrating Eid?; AI art trend continues

While politicians and celebrities extend their wishes to people on Eid occasions every year, Artificial Intelligence (AI) this time has made it possible to watch them celebrate Eid.

It is very difficult to bring unreal imagery to a shareable reality. But Artificial Intelligence has learned to make it possible.

UAE-based digital artist Jyo John Mulloor has done it once again. His latest works on Instagram are grabbing attention once again.

Using AI, the artist has reimagined what it would be like if Donald Trump was a tailor preparing for Eid, among other noteworthy celebrities.

In a video compilation of images released on April 18, politicians and celebrities, including, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Kim Kardashian and Bill Gates were seen gearing up for Eid celebrations in full swing.

Wearing attractive Indian attire, Queen Elizabeth is seen stitching clothes on a sewing machine, while Kim Kardashian is all busy sorting jewellery to match her ethnic wear.

On the other hand, Barack Obama has becomes the henna artist designing a table.

Shakira and Kanye West then appear in the video seriously shopping while Bill Gates is all smiles as he tries out his Eid look.

AI has always amazed the world by making it possible to get imagination to come to life.

Another video compilation features Trump, Obama, Kamala Harris, and Joe Biden on the iftar table breaking their Ramzan fast.

Celebrity AI art went viral showing how impressive the technology is and continues to amaze people by creating renowned people in their unusual avatars which might be the imaginations of many.