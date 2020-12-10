Obama monitored Trump rolling back his policies

Washington, Dec 10 : Former US President Barack Obama has claimed that although he did not keep a checklist, he did monitor the efforts of his successor President Donald Trump’s administration to either roll back or dismantle some of his policies.

Obama made the remarks on Wednesday while speaking to the New York magazine about his new memoir “A Promised Land”, The Hill news website reported.

“I don’t have a checklist in my desk where I’m like, ‘All right, this survived, that they tried to reverse but weren’t organized enough to do’,”

“I do pay attention; I have paid attention to those areas where what the Trump administration attempted to do did some serious damage and where it’s more of a short-term setback on what is a long-term success,” the former leader was quoted as saying.

In his four years in office, Trump has focused on undoing a number of Obama’s key achievements, including the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The DACA was however, fully reinstated this on the orders of a federal judge earlier this week.

Regarding President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris taking office next month, Obama said the two “will be able to pick up where we left off”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.