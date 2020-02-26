Objection raised over Shaheen Bagh signboard in Nizamabad

A+ A-

Nizamabad: Ladies of Nizamabad registered their protest against CAA, NRC and NPR on the lines of Shaheen Bagh and they erected a board writing Shaheen Bagh for which the police raised an objection and asked the organizers to remove it.

It may be mentioned that for the past two days, people have been continuing agitations on their own at Navodaya Petrol bunk, Bodhan Road. All the parties, irrespective of their political leanings have been participating in the protests.

Yesterday, ACP, Nizamabad commissioned some of the organizers and asked them to remove Shaheen Bagh board immediately.