Oct retail inflation rises to 7.61%, vegetables become dearer (Ld)

New Delhi, Nov 12 : High food prices, especially those of vegetables like onions, kept India’s sequential retail price inflation in October at an elevated level.

Sequentially, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which gagues the retail price inflation, spiked in October to 7.61 per cent from 7.27 per cent in September.

As per the data furnished by the National Statistical Office (NSO), CPI Urban rose to 7.40 per cent in October from 7.26 per cent in September.

The CPI Rural increased to 7.69 per cent last month from 7.36 per cent in September.

As per the data, the Consumer Food Price Index increased to 11.07 per cent in October from 10.68 per cent in September.

The CFPI readings measure the changes in retail prices of food products.

On a YoY inflation rate, prices of vegetables and pulses and products jumped by 22.51 per cent and 18.34 per cent, respectively, in October.

Furthermore, meat and fish prices rose 18.70 per cent and eggs became dearer by 21.81 per cent.

In addition, the fuel and light category under the CPI rose by 2.28 per cent.

