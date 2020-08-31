Odisha Agriculture Minister tests positive for Covid-19

By News Desk 1 Published: 31st August 2020 7:52 pm IST
Bhubaneswar, Aug 31 : Odisha Agriculture and Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo has tested positive for Covid-19.

Confirming this through his Twitter handle, the Minister on Monday informed that he was under home isolation and his condition was stable.

“I have tested Covid positive. Now I am in home isolation and stable. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested if required,” tweeted Sahoo.

Sahoo is the second Minister in the state to have contracted Covid-19.

Earlier, Rural Development Minister Susanta Singh had tested Covid-19 positive.

Over a dozen lawmakers have tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha.

The Covid-19 positive tally has increased to 1,03,536 with the detection of 2,602 more positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Health department on Monday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

