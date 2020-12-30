Odisha allows cinema halls to reopen with 50% capacity

Bhubaneswar, Dec 30 : The Odisha government on Wednesday issued Unlock guidelines for the month of January allowing reopening of cinema halls and theatres with 50 per cent capacity.

“Cinema halls, theatres shall be allowed to reopen with up to 50 per cent of capacity and operate as per the SOP issued by the government/state government in that regard,” said an order issued by the Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

It said that open-air theatres, Jatras and entertainment parks shall be permitted by the local authorities to open in compliance with safety protocols such as mandatory wearing of face masks and physical distancing.

Marriage related gatherings shall be allowed with a ceiling of 200 persons and funeral/last rites related gatherings with a ceiling of 100 persons, the order said.

Business to business (B2B) and business to consumers (B2C) exhibitions will be allowed in exhibition halls with participants and visitors up to 50 per cent of the hall capacity subjected to a maximum ceiling of 200 persons and in compliance with Covid safety protocols, the guidelines said.

However, the lockdown will be enforced within containment zones.

The state government has also prohibited congregation in public places for zero night celebration and similar other function on December 31 and January 1 across the state in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

The congregation in public places including hotel, restaurants, club, parks, convention centres and Kalyan Mandap for zero Night celebration/ Welcome to New Year and similar other functions is prohibited, said a separate order of the chief secretary.

The state is passing through a critical stage of Covid-19 pandemic and it is necessary to strictly adhere to safety protocols to contain the spread of the infection, the order read.

