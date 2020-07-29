Odisha announces HSC exam results

Bhubaneswar, July 29 : The results of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examinations-2020 conducted by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) were announced on Wednesday.

The overall pass percentage has been registered at 78.76 percent, which is 6.41 per cent more than the last year (72.35 per cent).

School and Mass Education minister Samir Ranjan Dash announced the results at the BSE office in Cuttack.

He said out of 5.34 lakh students, who appeared in the HSC exam held in February-March this year, 4.21 lakh students have passed.

The girls have outshone the boys in the examination this year.

A total of 2,15,367 girls have cleared the exam with the the pass percentage of 81.98 while 1,92,501 boys have passed with the pass percentage of 77.8.

The Minister informed that 678 schools have performed 100 percent pass results while 31 schools have scored zero results this year.

Bargarh district has recorded the highest pass percentage of 89.37 while Nuapada is at the bottom with a pass percentage of 60.18.

The Minister also announced the results of State Open School examination and Madhyama Sanskrit examination.

The pass percentage in the Odisha State Open School (OSOS) examination this year is 40.18 while 97.18 per cent students have cleared the Madhyama examination.

The students can check their results on board websites bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.

A control room has been opened at the board’s head office in Cuttack to assist candidates, parents and teachers for their queries if any, and provide counselling if required.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.