Odisha announces Rs 300 cr package for flood-hit farmers

Bhubaneswar, Sep 11 : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced a special package of Rs 300 crore for livelihood support for the farmers affected by recent floods.

Incessant rainfall and consequent flood during last week of August in different districts have caused damage to the standing crops.

The government decided to provide agriculture input subsidy to the small and marginal farmers who have sustained crop loss of 33 per cent and above at Rs 6,800 per hectare of land in rain-fed/non irrigated areas, said a statement from CMO.

Rs 13,500 per hectare of land in areas under assured irrigation, and Rs 18,000 per hectare for all types of perennial crops will be provided.

The assistance shall be provided to the actual cultivators, the statement said.

It said agricultural input subsidy to any affected farmer shall not be less than Rs 2,000 for perennial crops and Rs 1,000 for other crops.

Besides, 20,000 pulse seed minikits will be provided to the flood affected farmers during Rabi season and 60,000 acres of demonstration programmes of different crops will be taken up in affected districts.

The government also decided to provide 2,000 pump sets with 50 per cent subsidy limited to a maximum of Rs 15,000 and 5,000 power sprayers at a subsidy of 50 per cent.

One lakh farmers will be trained on seed treatment programme with free supply of seed treatment chemicals /bio-pesticides to cover one lakh acres for increasing production in Rabi crops.

Farm mechanisation subsidy of Rs 10 crore will be disbursed to the affected districts, said the statement.

One lakh farmers will be provided with vegetable kits to meet their immediate needs through kitchen garden at the Rs 130 per kit. 75,000 farmers will be provided quick growing fruit species to raise backyard garden.

Short term kharif loans advanced in the food affected areas having crop loss of 33 per cent and above shall be converted into medium term (Conversion) loans.

Due date of short term kharif loans advanced in the affected areas shall be extended by one year from the date of finance (maximum up to September 30, 2022) to facilitate conversion of such loans into medium-term (Conversion) loans.

Affected farmers shall be provided fresh finance for Rabi cultivation commencing from October 1.

Assistance for replacement of animals shall be provided towards loss of animals at Rs 30,000 per milch cow and buffalo, Rs 25,000 per draught animal (up to three animals), Rs 16,000 per calf (up to 6 animals), Rs.3,000 per goat (up to 30 animals), and Rs 50 per poultry bird (maximum Rs 5,000).

In the fishery sector, financial assistance of Rs 12,200 per hectare will be provided to fish farmers for repair of damaged fish ponds/dykes, it said.

In the handloom and handicrafts sector, assistance of Rs 4,100 per weaver/handicrafts artisan will be provided for replacement tools/equipment and Rs 4,100 towards loss of raw materials/goods in process/finished goods.

To generate employment, works under MGNREGA will be intensified once flood water subsides.

