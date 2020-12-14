Odisha approves Lingaraj Temple ordinance

Bhubaneswar, Dec 14 : The Odisha cabinet on Monday approved a special act for management of Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar.

The cabinet approved Sri Lingaraj Temple Ordinance in line with Sri Jagannath Temple Act.

As the Odisha Legislative Assembly is not in session, the new law is proposed to be enacted through this ordinance, said an official release.

The 11th-century shrine is presently governed by Odisha Hindu Religious Endowment Act, 1951.

A separate law will help in better execution of rituals and management of the temple and its properties.

“Detailed provisions have been made in the proposed ordinance covering all relevant aspects, such as, constitution of the Managing Committee, its composition, responsibilities and power, Administrator’s responsibilities and power, maintenance and management of movable and immovable properties of the temple, role and responsibilities of the servitors, constitution of temple fund and its management etc,” said the release.

As per the ordinance, a managing committee of 15 members will be formed and empowered to manage affairs of the temple including seva-puja and nitis.

The committee will administer the temple and its properties including temples outside the premises and Mathas.

“An administrator will be appointed to manage day-to-day affairs while necessary provision will be made for budget, audit & inspection. The legislation will also help in protection, management of temple properties & eviction of unauthorised occupants,” tweeted the Chief Minister’s Office.

The Cabinet also approved tenders for the construction of a 100 seated new government medical college and teaching hospital at Jajpur and 650 bedded medical college and hospital at Puri.

L&T has been selected to execute both the projects.

The total cost of the project is about Rs 651 crore which would be completed in three years.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.