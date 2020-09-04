Odisha BJP MLA arrested for thrashing engineer, released on bail

Bhubaneswar, Sep 4 : Odisha BJP legislator Prakash Soren was arrested on Friday for allegedly thrashing an Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) assistant executive engineer, and was later released on bail, police said.

The Baripada Town police arrested the MLA on the basis of complaint lodged by engineer Ganapati Jena.

Jena alleged that the legislator thrashed him for not awarding contracts to the party men.

Soren also demanded to know why the engineer was not giving money to him, Jena said in his complaint.

He also alleged that the MLA abused him and also tried to strangulate the engineer.

Earlier, the supporters of the legislator staged a road blockade in front of the police station following the detention of Soren.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

