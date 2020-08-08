Odisha BJP MP tests positive for COVID-19

Published: 8th August 2020
Odisha BJP MP tests positive for COVID-19

Bhubaneswar, Aug 8 : Odisha BJP MP Suresh Pujari has tested positive for coronavirus, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Pujari, Lok Sabha member from Bargarh constituency, has kept himself in home isolation after testing positive for the virus.

Taking to Twitter, Pujari informed that though he was asymptomatic, he had gone for the COVID-19 test on Friday.

“Following advice from Sambalpur and Bargarh collectors as well as doctors, I kept myself in home isolation. Currently, I am doing well,” Pujari added.

Odisha has recorded 1,643 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Saturday.

The total tally in the state now stands at 44, 193, while the death toll has reached 259.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

