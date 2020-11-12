Odisha cabinet approves to procure 48 lakh MT rice

Bhubaneswar, Nov 12 : The Odisha cabinet on Thursday approved the food and procurement policy for the Kharif marketing season 2020-21 to regulate all aspects of paddy and rice procurement.

Tentatively, the state government has decided to procure 48 lakh metric tonnes of rice during the Kharif and Rabi seasons. In terms of paddy, this comes to around 71 lakh metric tonnes.

For the Kharif season, paddy will be procured from November this year to March 2021 and for Rabi, it would be from May to June 2021.

The Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister has been assigned to revisit the target if need arises.

The cabinet also approved a proposal for providing government guarantee of Rs 2600 crore for the loans to be availed by GRIDCO, the bulk power supplier of the state, during the financial year 2020-21.

As the state government has taken a decision for construction of several projects in Puri under ABADHA scheme, the cabinet approved the tender of NCC Ltd amounting to Rs 461.25 crore for execution of the projects.

The government has decided to construct Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Centre and Sree Setu along with the extension of Musa river in Puri.

The cabinet also decided to accept the recommendation of the state law commission and take steps for enactment of Odisha Appropriation (Repeal) Act, 2020 which will repeal 215 appropriation acts.

The commission had recommended repealing of the acts on the ground that these laws had become either irrelevant or inoperative.

