Odisha CM launches industrial projects worth over Rs 8,790cr

Bhubaneswar, Oct 8 : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched 12 industrial projects worth a combined investment of over Rs 8,790 crore.

He inaugurated two industrial projects with an investment of over Rs 758.6 crore. Besides, he performed ground-breaking ceremony of 10 industrial units with an investment of over Rs 8,038.43 crore.

The projects are expected to generate employment opportunities for at least 7,090 people in the state.

“I am particularly happy to note that our state continues its dominance as a premier investment destination for the investor community – even after the impact of Covid-19 across the world,” Patnaik said.

He said the projects are in broad-based sectors including renewable energy, seafood processing, IT/ITeS and others.

Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said the department is taking up various proactive initiatives to attract new investments in our focus sectors through various webinars with the global investor community.

“Even during the Covid pandemic period, we have been able to attract new investments across multiple sectors and working towards grounding of those,” he added.

The Chief Minister inaugurated Ramco Cement Limited’s cement grinding plant at Haridaspur in Jajpur and Aditya Birla Renewables Limited’s solar power plant at Bijepur in Bargarh at a capacity of 25 KW.

The projects for which ground-breaking ceremony was performed are Rungta Mines Limited’s expansion of its Integrated Steel Plant in Dhenkanal, Shyam Metalics and Energy limited’s new unit for expansion of its Pellet plant in Sambalpur and UBN Software solution’s software development centre at SEZ Infovalley, Khorda.

Besides, ground-breaking ceremony was also performed for B-One Business House Pvt. Limited’s new Sea Food Processing unit, Swosti Ecowares Limited’s Bio-degradable table wares disposal manufacturing unit, Baidyabooti Pharmacy’s Ayurvedic products and cosmetics manufacturing unit and Mehan Industries Limited’s coir mattress and foam manufacturing unit.

The Chief Minister also performed ground-breaking ceremony of Diversified Energy Solution Limited’s non-autoclave, lightweight cellular concrete bricks and slabs unit, Swagath Urethane Pvt. Limited’s Polyurethane Elastomer manufacturing unit, Omm Eco Build Tech’s autoclaved aerated concrete blocks manufacturing unit.

