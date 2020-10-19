Odisha CM launches portal for electricity consumer service

Bhubaneswar, Oct 19 : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched the ‘Mo Bidyut’ portal and mobile app for electricity consumer service through a video conference.

It’s a bilingual online electricity integrated consumer service portal developed by the energy department which has been dedicated to the public under the 5T initiative.

The Chief Minister said that people of the state will now be able to avail efficient, time bound and transparent online service delivery.

Announcing that electricity services will now come under the Mo Sarkar, he said that electricity is an essential service and impacts every aspect of modern day life.

Ministers and senior officials will be in touch with the consumers for their feedback, he added.

He further said that people now need not run to various offices for new connection, bill payment or grievance redressal.

The online service will benefit more than 89 lakh electricity consumers of the state, the Chief Minister said.

He appealed to the consumers and general public of the state to take advantage of this facility to resolve their electricity service related issues in a simple, easy and quick manner.

With the launch of this user-friendly portal, the consumers will be able to avail services pertaining to new power connection of up to 5 KW for domestic, general purpose, and specified public purpose within 48 hours.

Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said that the department is committed to provide efficient services to the people in a transparent manner under the 5T initiative.

