Odisha CM writes to PM for PMAY houses for Fani-hit families

Bhubaneswar, Dec 16 : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sanction houses to the cyclone Fani affected families in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G).

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said the state government has identified around 7.87 lakh houses in 14 Fani affected districts.

Those houses have also been geo-tagged and Aadhaar seeded, he added.

The beneficiaries may be brought into permanent wait list of PMAY-G and considered for sanction of PMAY-G special houses, said the Chief Minister.

“This will not only provide relief to the Fani affected families, but also ensure safe housing to rural families to withstand natural calamities in the cyclone-prone areas,” he informed.

Notably, cyclone Fani had wreaked havoc in Odisha in May last year.

The Chief Minister further informed that the state has identified 6.07 lakh eligible households who had been left-out from the permanent wait list of PMAY(G) in 16 non-FANI affected districts.

He requested that the Union Rural Development Ministry may be advised to open window of Aawaas+ mobile app to geo-tag these houses to ensure the objective of “Safe housing for all”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.