Odisha CM’s scheme for drinking water direct from the tap

Bhubaneswar, Oct 13 : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday virtually launched the ‘Sujal- Drink from Tap Mission’, a first-of-its-kind initiative to supply quality drinking water right from the tap.

The Drink from Tap Mission initiative would provide quality drinking water to more than 1.5 million people in urban areas.

The mission started from Bhubaneswar and Puri and it will be expanded across Odisha in phases, said the Chief Minister.

He expressed happiness that Bhubaneswar has become the first 10 lakh+ population city in India to ensure 100% piped water to every household.

He said that the ‘Drink from Tap’ facility will help in reducing plastic pollution in Puri, the World Heritage City.

The Chief Minister said that household connection work has also been completed in Gopalpur, Digapahandi and Kashinagar.

He announced that work will also start in 15 other towns with an investment of Rs 1,300 crore and by March 2022, all urban households will get piped water making Odisha the first state in the country to achieve this distinction.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena said Odisha is the first state in India, where people in urban areas will be able to drink water directly from taps under the initiative.

United Kingdom-based NGO Water Aids CEO Tim Wainwright they would provide all possible support to the coastal state’s new project.

