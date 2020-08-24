Odisha Covid-19 tally crosses 80K

Bhubaneswar, Aug 24 : The Covid-19 tally has crossed the 80,000-mark in Odisha with 2,949 new positive cases being detected in the last 24 hours, informed the Health department on Monday.

The Covid-19 positive tally in the state rose to 81,479 which included 26,602 active cases and 54,405 recoveries.

The death toll has increased to 419 as 10 more patients died of the infection while undergoing treatment in the last 24 hours, said the department.

Five deaths were reported from Ganjam, two from Sundargarh and one each from Cuttack, Nayagarh and Rayagada.

Cuttack district has reported the highest number of fresh cases with 589 positive patients followed by Khurdha (474), Jajpur (215), Koraput (181) Ganjam (179), Mayurbhanj (156), Rayagada (143) and Sambalpur (104).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.