Odisha Covid-19 tally crosses 80K

By News Desk 1 Published: 24th August 2020 2:42 pm IST
Odisha Covid-19 tally crosses 80K

Bhubaneswar, Aug 24 : The Covid-19 tally has crossed the 80,000-mark in Odisha with 2,949 new positive cases being detected in the last 24 hours, informed the Health department on Monday.

The Covid-19 positive tally in the state rose to 81,479 which included 26,602 active cases and 54,405 recoveries.

The death toll has increased to 419 as 10 more patients died of the infection while undergoing treatment in the last 24 hours, said the department.

Five deaths were reported from Ganjam, two from Sundargarh and one each from Cuttack, Nayagarh and Rayagada.

Cuttack district has reported the highest number of fresh cases with 589 positive patients followed by Khurdha (474), Jajpur (215), Koraput (181) Ganjam (179), Mayurbhanj (156), Rayagada (143) and Sambalpur (104).

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  6-year-old boy mauled to death by leopard in Assam
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close