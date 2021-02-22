Odisha FM presents Rs 1.7 lakh crore budget for 2021-22

Bhubaneswar, Feb 22 : Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari presented the annual budget for 2021-22 with an outlay of Rs 1.7 lakh crore in the state Assembly on Monday.

Pujari also presented a separate agriculture budget of Rs 17,468 crore.

The Minister said despite the severe impact of Covid-19 pandemic, the state’s own revenue is estimated to register a robust growth of about 10 per cent during 2020-21, though there is a decline in the central transfer.

In the budget, the state government has proposed to spend Rs 3,500 crore over the period of three years to convert SCB Medical College and Hospital into ‘AIIMS Plus institute’ to provide world-class healthcare facilities to citizens.

A total sum of Rs 9,164 crore is allocated for public health care with an increase of about 19 per cent over previous year.

Rs 1,353 crore has been allocated under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana.

With the focus to transform the periphery of famous temples, Rs 542 crore has been set aside as part of the mega plan to transform pilgrim city Puri into world heritage city under ABADHA scheme.

Rs 200 crore has been made for Samaleswari Temple Area Management and Local Economic Initiative (SAMALEI) scheme and 200 crore allocated under Ekamra Kshetra Amenities and Monuments Revival Action (EKAMRA) plan.

Rs 3,050 crore for disaster management including Rs 2,139 crore under State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF) and Rs 961 crore under National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF) has been proposed.

The Budget has made allocation of Rs 17,468 crore for agriculture and allied activities, including Rs 1800 crore for KALIA scheme, Rs 106 crore for millet mission and Rs 1415 crore for fisheries and animal resources development.

To further boost irrigation potential, Rs 8,266 crore has been allocated for water resources in the Budget. The major outlay is for mega lift irrigation projects, construction of in-stream storage structures, flood control & drainage work.

Rs 100 crore provided for land acquisition, construction, renovation, expansion of airports at Rourkela, Jeypore, Utkela, Jharsuguda, and renovation of Birasal airstrip.

With Odisha going to organise Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023, the state government will construct Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, which will be India’s largest Hockey stadium with an outlay of Rs 120 crore.

The budget has a provision of Rs 3,000 crore with a target for the construction of another five lakh pucca houses through convergence of PMAY-Gramin and Biju Pucca Ghar schemes.

Besides, Rs 300 crore has been allocated for the construction of 20,000 dwelling units under beneficiary led construction and affordable housing and slum development components of Odisha Urban Housing Mission AWAAS.

