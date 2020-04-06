Odisha gets its third COVID-19 hospital in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has inaugurated one more hospital in the state capital to tackle the COVID-19 situation.

The state government’s third facility, a 500-bed hospital with 20 ICU facilities, was inaugurated here on Monday.

The state facility will be managed by SUM Medical College and Hospital supported by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik interacted with the doctors and healthcare workers of the hospital through video conferencing.

He appreciated their commitment to serve the people during this global pandemic.

He also thanked Union Ministers Prahalad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan for their support and MCL for sponsoring this facility for the people of Odisha.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan appreciated the initiatives taken by the Odisha government in the fight against coronavirus.

Joshi assured all support from the Centre in this united fight against coronavirus.

Two other Covid hospitals have also been kept ready to meet any challenges that might come up in the future.

Of these two hospitals, one has been developed by KIMS, a 500-bed facility, and the other one is Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack with 125 beds.

Source: IANS

