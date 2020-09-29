Odisha govt aims to convert slums into ideal colonies

Bhubaneswar, Sep 28 : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced that all the slums across the state will be converted into ideal colonies with all basic civic amenities.

The Chief Minister launched the slum upgradation and de-listing initiative through video conferencing here.

He said this initiative aims to improve the living conditions of 18 lakh slum dwellers by providing them with piped water supply, paved roads, storm water drains, street lights, sanitation, household electricity, community spaces and recreational areas.

But more importantly, it encourages the participation of the slum dwellers themselves in the upgradation process, he added.

“The process shall start immediately in 1,000 slums and then be scaled up to cover each and every slum in the state within a period of 3 years to make the state slum-free,” said Patnaik.

“While Odisha is putting up a brave fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, I hope this upgradation initiative will enhance the collective resilience of the slum dwellers by improving their lives and livelihoods,” said the Chief Minister.

